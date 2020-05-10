As Iowa recorded hundreds more COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Fayette County’s total remained at 24. Its surrounding counties saw increases, however.
As of Saturday, Black Hawk County had the most confirmed cases in Northeast Iowa with 1,493, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Dubuque County had 191, followed by Allamakee with 111, Bremer with 58, Buchanan with 23, Clayton with 23, Winneshiek with 18, Howard with 12, Delaware with 9 and Chickasaw with 6.
Twenty-three deaths have been reported in Black Hawk County, seven in Dubuque County, five in Bremer, four in Allamakee, two in Clayton, and one in Delaware.
Statewide the COVID-19 death toll rose from 252 on Friday to 265 as of Saturday. The total number of Iowans testing positive for the illness rose to 11,959, an increase of 288 from Friday to Saturday, with 5,154 confirmed recoveries, according to the Public Health Department.
A total 74,174 Iowans, or one in every 41, have been tested, and one of every 260 have tested positive.
Iowa’s population is roughly 3.155 million.
Test Iowa sites are now open in Des Moines, Waterloo, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Denison and Davenport. The nearest site, Waterloo, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, to Friday, May 15.
The Test Iowa process begins with individuals answering questions in an online health assessment at testiowa.com to determine eligibility. Not everyone will be able to get tested.
“We can’t test everyone, but we’ll prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has already tested positive, or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is more widespread,” says the Test Iowa website. “We’ll confirm a time slot for your test and direct you to a drive-through testing location.”
As of Friday, four of the six states that share a border with Iowa have higher death tolls. Four have conducted more tests.
Illinois had 73,760 positive cases in 399,714 tests, and 3,241 deaths.
Minnesota had confirmed 10,790 positive cases in 106,263, and 558 deaths.
Wisconsin had 9,590 positive cases in 97,265 tests, and 384 deaths.
Missouri had 9,489 positive cases in 108,721 tests, and 449 deaths.
Nebraska had 7,831 positive cases in 43,046 tests, and 92 deaths.
South Dakota had 3,393 positive cases in 22,952 tests, and 34 deaths.