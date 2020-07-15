In the slightly less than two weeks since Thursday, July 2, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Fayette County has more than doubled from 28 to 62 as of Wednesday, July 15; 31 of those have recovered.
The two-week rolling total of people who have had COVID-19 for less than 28 days remains elevated at 25. The highest single day of positive tests in Fayette County was July 3 with 10, followed by five more on July 4. Since then, tests have been two or fewer per day.
State officials consider COVID-19 patients “recovered” after 28 days for data purposes, regardless of symptoms. However, there is insufficient evidence to suggest whether people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.
Adults 18-60 are the largest slice of positive cases in Fayette County, a combined 74%. County positive break down to 40% among ages 18-40; 34% among ages 41-60; 15% among ages 61-80; 8% under age 18 and 3% over age 80.
Wearing a mask is an important practice to help limit the spread of COVID-19, especially in public places and when keeping distance between you and others is difficult.
“The virus is most commonly spread person-to-person by respiratory droplets when someone talks, coughs or sneezes, even from those who are not showing symptoms of the virus,” says Dr. Mordechai Lederman, DO, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics. “Simple cloth masks can be an effective barrier to reduce droplet and virus spread.”
“We don’t know who’s positive, so you wearing a mask is for your protection and for others,” said Jamie Hoey with Gundersen Palmer Community Health in Fayette County. “There’s a lot of people who don’t know they’re positive.”
The percentage of asymptomatic cases in Fayette County and in Iowa is hovering around 13%.
“Wearing a mask greatly reduces risk of transmission,” she said. “If two people are wearing them, that reduces the risk even more.”
“I wear a mask when I’m within six feet of someone,” Hoey said noting close contact is considered 15 minutes at within six feet of an infected individual.
It doesn’t even have to be a mask but some sort of face covering, she said.
“A lot of people wear bandanas, or T-shirts, the internet has a plethora of ideas,” Hoey said. “If you’re very active there’s special ones you can buy that are breathable.”
If you’re not sure what to believe about wearing a mask, here are some common myths and facts about masks to help you make an informed choice.
Does wearing a mask all day cause a buildup of carbon dioxide?
No. Just as oxygen flows through a mask, carbon dioxide flows out.
Are masks only necessary for people with COVID-19 symptoms?
No. We all need to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coughing and sneezing create high-risk situations, but talking, yelling, exercising and singing can also spread infected respiratory droplets. Even exhaling air can potentially spread COVID-19. Because of all this, at Gundersen locations in Fayette County, including Oelwein, Fayette and West Union, we require universal masking within our walls and encourage masking outside of the organization.
Can masks cause self-contamination?
Yes and no. Respiratory droplets can contaminate the outside surface of a mask, which is why it’s important to handle your mask correctly. When reusing a mask, consider the outside contaminated and avoid touching it.
“Always store a mask with the inside up,” Hoey said, such as while eating. Then it’s easier to put back on without touching the outside where any contamination will accumulate.
You also can protect yourself by:
•Using hand sanitizer or handwashing with soap and water before and after taking off your mask
•Washing cloth masks daily
“Most of the cloth ones you can put directly into the washer,” she said.
It’s also important to remember that wearing a mask after you have been exposed to COVID-19 does not worsen your illness if you develop an infection.
“You can’t control what others do,” Hoey said. “As long as you are wearing yours, that increases your protection.”
Check out gundersenhealth.org/covid19 for more helpful information.