Fayette County and Northeast Iowa continued to see increases in COVID-19 cases just as students are returning to school and the new influenza season is on the horizon.
Fayette County is on pace to exceed its total of 44 new cases confirmed in July. With roughly a week left in August, the county has seen 40 more cases so far this month.
“Fayette County is beginning to see significant community spread, largely related to various gatherings throughout the county,” said Jamie Hoey, spokesperson for Fayette County Public Health said in response to a Daily Register inquiry about the sources of the spike.
Asked to clarify what gatherings, she said: “All gatherings honestly. Fair, ball games, weddings, reunions, etc. No one event. Both personal and public gathering have increased increasing exposure.”
As of Friday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a cumulative total of 54,810 positive cases confirmed in the state since March, with 42,856 recoveries and 1,019 deaths.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state eclipses that from the 2019-20 flu season. From Sept. 29, 2019, to Aug. 4, the state has seen at least 103 flu deaths, according to the Iowa Influenza Surveillance Network. To be counted in this total, influenza must have been listed on a death certificate.
Fayette County has not had a confirmed COVID-19-related death, according to state tracking, but its positive case total reached 119 with 71 recoveries as of Friday. That’s an increase of 14 cases since Sunday.
“While this uptick in positive COVID-19 cases is not unexpected as public gatherings have increased, it is a good reminder that COVID is community spread and mass gatherings are still not recommended,” Hoey said in her original statement.
“With schools starting, it is more important than ever to be diligent on social distancing, masking, hand hygiene, and, most important, to stay home when not feeling well,” she added.
“With schools returning to session, this increase can be concerning for parents, educators, healthcare, students, and the community as a whole. Local public health has been working diligently with county schools on mitigation plans to safety bring students and staff back to campuses.
“School administration, teachers, and other staff have implemented many precautions to help in reducing transmission and exposure to the best of their ability. From social distancing to mask requirements, each district is addressing going back to school differently.”
Oelwein Community Schools began in-person classes this week with major changes, such as spreading its students out over more buildings. The district is reusing the formerly closed Parkside and Sacred Heart buildings to accomplish this.
The district also has brought in body temperature scanners as well. Students are not required to wear masks all the time, but must have them available for when social distancing it not possible.
COVID-19 case totals in adjacent counties have also rose since Sunday. The numbers on Friday at 1:30 p.m. were:
• Black Hawk: up 177 cases to 3,462 total with 2,780 recoveries and 68 deaths;
• Bremer: up 10 cases to 257 total with 154 recoveries and seven deaths;
• Allamakee: up 1 case to 164 total with 141 recoveries and four deaths;
• Delaware: up 14 cases to 156 total, with 123 recoveries and two deaths.
• Winneshiek: up 45 cases to 158 total with 87 recoveries and one death;
• Clayton County: up 21 cases to 145 total with 102 recoveries and three deaths;
• Buchanan: up 16 cases to 164 total, with 88 recoveries and one death
• Chickasaw: up 13 cases to 81 total with 66 recoveries and no deaths