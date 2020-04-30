The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa rose by 302 people from Tuesday to Wednesday for a total of 7,145, according to figures released Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Another 14 Iowans also died because of the coronavirus in that time, increasing the state’s death toll to 162.
Fayette County’s number of cases remains at 20, while neighboring Black Hawk County has 1,140 with 13 deaths, Allamakee has 89 cases and three deaths, Bremer has 51 cases with three deaths, Buchanan has 17 cases, Winneshiek has 15 cases, Clayton has 14 with one death, Delaware has eight cases, and Chickasaw has five cases.
Statewide, there have been an additional 1,028 negative tests for a total of 35,552 negative tests to date, the Department of Public Health reports The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.
A total of 335 are currently hospitalized, and 2,697 Iowans have recovered, the department said. At this time, 1 in 74 Iowans have already been tested.
According to IDPH the additional 14 deaths were reported in the following counties:
Dubuque County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
Linn County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Marshall County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)
Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)
Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)