Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced several adjustments to her Public Health Disaster Emergency for the novel coronavirus that was set to expire Wednesday night.
First, she extended the emergency through June 25 but also made adjustments to the declaration to allow more businesses to open and opportunities to be gained for the summer. She had previously allowed bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and social and fraternal clubs to open Thursday with the same public health guidelines in effect for restaurants.
She also said that as of Monday, outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, skate parks and outdoor playgrounds may open to the public at 50% capacity. Additionally, the governor is allowing gatherings of more than 10 people for social, community, recreational, leisure and sporting events as long as public health measures are followed, including maintaining of 6-foot distances between individuals and familiar groups.
With that, youth and adult baseball and softball leagues as well as individual sporting events in running, cycling, swimming, tennis and golf can resume.
“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity,” Reynolds said during Tuesday’s press conference. “Our recovery is contingent on our ability to protect both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other. We must prioritize both to move forward.”
Along with the opening of bars, both food and drink establishments may have parties of up to 10 people sitting together. Also, live musical entertainment can be permitted as of June 1 as long as band members maintain 6 feet between each other and with the audience.
Reynolds is also allowing speedways and racetracks, including Prairie Meadows and the Dubuque Greyhound Park, to admit spectators for their races after 12:01 a.m. Monday at 50% capacity.
Meanwhile, there are three categories that will remain closed at least through June 17: indoor theaters and performance venues, senior citizen centers and adult daycares, and indoor playgrounds. All other provisions from previous proclamations are extended with the new orders.
“We know that COVID-19 will continue to be part of our lives for a while,” Reynolds said. “We know that Iowans are willing and able to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others. We know that social distancing works, and we know that together, we can move ahead safely and responsibly.”