COVID-19 ends WV volleyball season

FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley volleyball team’s run at a state title has been upended by COVID-19. Superintendent Dave Larson confirmed the end of the Warriors’ season on Monday morning.
“This group of student athletes qualified for their second straight state tournament appearance,” he said in an emailed statement. “This team was on high gear and dominating opponents during regional competition. Their season was cut short due to a positive COVID-19 case, but this situation should not diminish the outstanding accomplishments of this team.”
The Warriors (20-7) defeated Saint Ansgar in three sets on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Nashua to win the Class 1A Region 6 Championship.
The Wapsie Valley School District includes parts of three counties, all of which are each seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Larson confirmed on Monday that the positive case was of a student.
“We were informed of the positive case Friday afternoon from the individual’s family with confirmation of a positive test from Bremer County Health later in the day,” he said.
The school district initiated the decision to pull out of the State Tournament “because of the direct exposures of other students to the positive case with collaborative input from Bremer County Health officials,” he said.
Volleyball head coach Heather Robinson, who said the positive test was a surprise on Friday, said Monday, “This is definitely not the way we wanted our year to end, but we had so many great things happen this year and I hope that the girls can keep those positive and fun memories close to their hearts!”
Last season, Wapsie Valley made it to the Class 1A championship game and wound up taking second. They graduated four players from that team and rebuilt this year with a younger lineup. They have only one senior on the varsity roster, Adri Platte.
The No. 2-seeded Wapsie Valley was scheduled to play no. 7 Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 3., in the first round of State Tournament play. The Nikes will receive a bye.
Wapsie Valley is not alone among local schools to have to cancel sporting events because of COVID-19. Oelwein football canceled an intrasquad scrimmage in August because of a potential virus exposure. Independence canceled two football games this season because of confirmed cases in the school district.
Positive cases are rising in all three counties that have parts in the Wapsie Valley School District. As of Monday morning, Bremer County had reached 806 cases since March, an increase of 126 since Oct. 25. Buchanan County experienced an increase of 109 cases last week to reach 562. Fayette County’s case total rose by 79 over the past week to 458.
The 14-day positivity rates for the three counties are 18.2% in Bremer, 16.7% in Buchanan and 10.2% in Fayette.
Wapsie Valley on Friday reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district, but was awaiting results for one person who was out of school. It also reported four students in remote learning quarantine/isolation and a five-day absentee rate of just 0.22%.