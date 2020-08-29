IOWA CITY – As colleges and universities across the state open their doors to begin a new academic year, I imagine most of us know someone – a child, grandchild, sibling, friend, or neighbor – who is returning to school. What that return looks like is different in 2020, thanks to COVID-19.
Among those returning to class is Josie Fischels of Independence, a junior at the University of Iowa who is studying journalism, mass communications, and theater. She is currently a resident assistance (RA), an Honors Writing Fellow, and the editor of the Arts and Culture section of the campus newspaper, The Daily Iowan.
“I am pursuing a career as a journalist or a job in public relations/strategic communications,” she said.
Previously, she served as a summer intern at the Bulletin Journal. Having spent the summer in Iowa City, she has had a front-row seat as to what this fall may be like in most college towns.
In an interview conducted earlier this week, Fischels said, “We’re about to see what COVID-19 in a college town truly looks like at UIowa, as students will continue to move into the halls throughout the week. As an RA helping out students firsthand move in, so far the only people I’ve needed to nag on for lack of mask use have been the parents of the students helping them move in.”
She continued, “Social distancing will be its own beast to tackle. Students, especially new students, want to get together and make new friends. People still go to the bars, the mall, friends hang out, people play basketball outside of the residence halls. While I have yet to see a rager like the block parties currently happening at ISU, it is not unlikely that I will soon.”
According to COVID-19 statistics released by the Iowa Department of Health on August 19, there were 2,266 cases of the virus confirmed so far in Johnson County, where Iowa City is located. That number is 25 higher than the day before.
What Classes Will Look Like
Online classes were the remedy to continuing classes last spring when the pandemic hit the U.S. This fall will be no different for Fischels.
“My classes are almost entirely online this semester…my only class that takes place in person will meet that way only a few times over the course of the semester, and only half of the class at a time,” she said.
The change in how courses are delivered to students may be different, but not the workload.
“I am still just as busy as ever!” she said.
Dealing with the pandemic has been hard on Iowans of all ages. When you’re in your 20s and living away from your home, family, and support network, it comes with its own set of challenges.
“I certainly cannot speak for all young people, nor do I represent all of them, but personally this is not how I planned to be spending my early 20s or short four years in college. I miss parties like crazy and miss being able to see a lot of my friends, and making new ones, all at once.
“My interactions now look like socially distanced study sessions on the Pentacrest in front of the Old Capitol and masked-up get-togethers with one or two friends at a time. And yet there have been plenty of things keeping young people, especially those in Iowa City, driven.
“Social unrest over the killing of George Floyd has sparked protests that have brought young people together to protest. There has been a huge outpouring of support following the derecho among students across Iowa. People make and sell masks to raise money for advocacy groups and storm relief. One of my friends did socially distanced photoshoots to raise money for BLM,” she added.
A New Normal
“There have been plenty of reasons to keep going, but I miss normalcy more than ever right now,” she added.
What is Fischels’ normal college student routine right now?
“I’ve been fortunate to not have very much of my life drastically changed. While I’m still settling into my new routine as an RA, my summer meant taking plenty of walks around Iowa City, working from my bedroom – usually in my pajamas with a bowl of cereal – during the day, and spending lots of time with my roommates.
“I’ve been spending a lot of times outdoors now to avoid staying cooped up in my room, which has been really great. Zoom is my main form of communication for large groups, and at my busiest I can have up to 10 meetings a day,” Fischels said.
And what does she miss?
“I miss theater and live performances, and was not able to study abroad in Italy this summer because of the pandemic,” she said.
However, something positive came out of her summer.
“I was able to complete an internship for credit to advance my career and still keep my main sources of income as a student. I was able to live in Iowa City this summer with friends, which still allowed me to have a social life without worrying about infecting anyone high-risk if I ever contracted the virus,” Fischels said pragmatically.
She was able to wax philosophical in her responses, too.
“Throughout all of this, I’ve been able to slow down my incredibly fast-paced life. Maybe not all the way, but it’s definitely given me a second to take a breath and figure out where to go from here. College is crazy enough without a pandemic, but this has definitely given me the opportunity to decide what I really want in a career. I’ve also been able to get closer with the friends I already have through all of the more one-on-one conversations, which I’m super grateful for.
“My RA staff is so fantastic, and I really love working on campus. I’m hoping for an exciting semester, no matter what!”
A Return to In-Person Learning
“I hate to be a pessimist, but the only hope for in-person learning in the future will come when the virus is controlled, either by a vaccine that many people will inevitably (and unfortunately) choose not to take, or if the majority of Iowans miraculously comply with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, not only some of the time.”
Self-Discovery
When asked what she’s learned about herself since COVID-19 landed on our shores, Fischels said, “I’ve learned quite a bit about myself…I was fortunately able to complete a remote internship as one of two top editors at The Daily Iowan this summer, which allowed me to take on new challenges and cover the pandemic and protests from the ground, and I’m extremely humbled by the opportunity. I’ve learned that it’s okay, and even healthy, to take prolonged breaks to reflect on what has passed and look toward what lies ahead. Right now, as things have paused for the time being, has been the ideal time to do that.”
Looking Ahead
“Despite everything going on, I’m super thankful to be healthy and having as many good things going for me as I do right now. I’m nervous but excited to see what my junior year of college will bring.”