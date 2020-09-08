COVID-19 patient load rises in NE Iowa

As the number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 rises in Northeast Iowa, medical providers are also facing the spread of other illnesses that come with returning to school. The situation is far from normal, says Buchanan County Health Center Chief Executive Officer Steve Slessor.
“The significant spread of COVID-19 is concerning, but not surprising,” he said. “With students going back to school, there is a lot more opportunity for this virus to spread. Going back to school may also have more believing that it is a sign of our society returning to normal, but that is far from the truth.”
Northeast Iowa experienced an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the Labor Day weekend, according to tracking by the Iowa Department of Public Health. It’s an ongoing trend since late June.
From Sunday to Monday, the number of patients hospitalized in the 14-county area designated by the state as Regional Medical Coordination Center District 6 rose by 12 from 67 to 74, with the number of people in intensive care rising from 16 to 18. The district includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.
The daily total of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the district had peaked at 98 on April 24, before falling to eight by June 29. That total has been mostly increasing since then. It has remained above 50 since Aug. 10.{div}“We continue to see steady numbers of positive cases increase each day in Fayette County and anticipate that trend to continue as COVID is community/county-wide spread,” said registered nurse Jessica Wegner, the community health coordinator with Fayette County Public Health.
“In addition, a new (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) rule will increase testing across the state as long-term care facilities are now testing twice a week, weekly, or monthly based on the CMS/CDC positivity rate.”
The landscape is becoming more complicated as time passes.
“At BCHC, the biggest issue we’re currently facing is trying to triage out the multitude of illnesses that students and their parents are experiencing,” said Slessor. “With schools returning, COVID isn’t the only illness that will spread more significantly. We are seeing a variety of various colds, strep throat, and other viruses. Factor in allergies as well, as it is difficult to determine what we are dealing with when we see a symptomatic patient. Thankfully, our access to testing supplies has enhanced, so we have been able to run more COVID tests on symptomatic individuals and get results the following day.
“We have also heard that our larger healthcare partners have seen a large influx in positive COVID inpatients, so the strain on the healthcare system is ramping up again. As such, we continue to ask our communities to be mindful that the COVID pandemic is likely worse now than it was the entire summer. Please continue to do your best to social distance, wear masks, and stay home if you are experiencing symptoms.“
County level statistics for hospitalizations are not available from the state’s COVID-19 tracking website, nor are they available to county health officials, according to Jamie Hoey, spokesperson for the Fayette County Public Health Department.
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is also rising in northeast Iowa counties. Fayette has added 15 cases Since Sept. 1 and reached 162 as of Tuesday morning, with 92 recoveries and one death, according to the state data available Tuesday morning.
Of counties adjacent to Fayette, Black Hawk has the highest confirmed case total at 4,043 with 3,112 recoveries and one death.
Bremer has had 389 cases, 226 recoveries and seven deaths.
Delaware has had 262 cases, 219 recoveries and three deaths.
Winneshiek has had 246 cases, 127 recoveries and four deaths.
Allamakee has had 197 cases, 153 recoveries and five deaths.
Clayton has had 194 cases, 164 recoveries and three deaths.
Buchanan has had 192 cases, 133 recoveries and one death.
Chickasaw has had 151 cases, 83 recoveries and no deaths.
MercyOne, which operates the hospital in Oelwein was contacted for this article, but referred the inquiry to the Fayette County Public Health Department.