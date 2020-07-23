The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports a COVID-19 scam is circling in the area. Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics was made aware of the phone scam affecting Iowa and alerted authorities.
In the scam calls, individuals receive phone calls “from Public Health” indicating they have been exposed to a positive case. The caller then requests $50 for a COVID-19 test kit processing fee. The caller also asks for banking or credit card information to make the payment.
Jamie Hoey, marketing manager at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, assures that Public Health will NEVER ask for your banking or credit card information. Public Health does not charge for COVID testing.
While the concern over COVID-19 exists for all, this phone scam is an attempt to take advantage of and defraud the public. The sheriff’s office reminds persons never to give out personal banking and credit card information over the phone.
Scams sometimes use a caller ID that looks real, but persons should watch for red flags, such as bullying tactics and asking for payments from bank accounts or credit cards. Such calls should be reported to the sheriff’s office or local police department.