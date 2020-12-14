In Fayette and the eight counties surrounding, each saw a lower positivity rate for the COVID-19 illness in the last seven days than in the previous 14, so rates are falling. However, death totals from the virus are mounting faster than they were early on, with the change partly attributed to a retroactive change in reporting.
Allamakee had the greatest positivity rate for COVID-19 in the last seven days at 16%, or 81 cases, down slightly from 23% over the last two weeks. The seven-day infection rate compared to the 14-day rate in the others ranged from 12% in Clayton County with 55 new cases (down from 16%, 127 cases over two weeks) to 7% in Fayette County with 52 new cases (down from 12%, 139 new cases over two weeks).
The larger population centers had more new cases but in a similar proportion to their populations as they fell within that percentage range.
DEATH STATS
In the nine-county area, deaths were predictably highest in the population centers.
Black Hawk County has lost 189 to the virus; 177 of those had COVID-19 as the underlying cause, and in the other 12 it was a contributing factor.
Bremer has had 35 deaths; in 32 the virus was the underlying cause, in three, a contributing factor.
Delaware has had 27 deaths; in 26 the virus was the underlying cause, in one, a contributing factor.
Clayton has lost 25 to it; in 21 the virus was the underlying cause, in four, a contributing factor.
The rest in the area have had fewer than 20 deaths. Allamakee has lost 18; in 15 the virus was an underlying cause, three a contributing factor.
There were 15 deaths each in Buchanan (in 14 it was an underlying cause, one a contributing factor) and Winneshiek (in 13 an underlying cause, two a contributing factor).
Fayette County has lost 14 people to the virus; in 13 deaths, the virus was the underlying cause, one, a contributing factor.
Chickasaw has lost nine; in eight the virus was the underlying cause, one, a contributing factor.
Case counts and deaths were current as of Monday according to the state dashboard, coronavirus.iowa.gov, when they were accessed for this story. Region 6 medical data were as of Sunday.
DEATH REPORTING CHANGES
COVID-19 death totals to-date are now being counted differently. Effective Dec. 7, the state of Iowa has been reporting all COVID-19 deaths in which a health care provider reports the cause of death or underlying cause of death as coronavirus. The change came after consulting with the Centers for Disease Control and others and is based on CDC cause-of-death coding.
When the pandemic began, the World Health Organization International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10) lacked a code for COVID-19 as a cause of death. That code now exists and differentiates whether the virus was an underlying cause or contributing factor.
So early on, IDPH only reported COVID-19 deaths if the person who died had a positive PCR, or nasal swab, test result. That method left out deaths in which a person had tested positive using an antigen test and cases in which COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death on a death record without a positive test result.
The new methodology was applied retroactively to deaths reported to the state since March resulting in an increase in the number of Iowans whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19, according to IDPH.