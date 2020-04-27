For 77 counties, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday loosened restrictions imposed statewide to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Fayette County is not one of them.
She did include all counties in lifting restrictions on spiritual and religious gatherings.
"Social, community, recreational and leisure and sporting events will continue to be limited to 10 people, but recognizing the significant constitutional liberties involved, I am lifting the limits on spiritual and religious gatherings," Reynolds said at her news conference Monday morning.
Restaurants, libraries, race tracks, fitness centers, and retail stores previously closed in the 77 counties can reopen Beginning May 1 at 50 percent of normal operating capacity. Enclosed malls can also reopen with restrictions.
"The reality is that we can't stop the virus, that it will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available," Reynolds said. "Instead we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives."
Except for those on spiritual and religious gatherings, all restrictions remain in place until at least May 15 for the counties listed here with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday:
• Fayette County, 16;
• Allamakee, 72;
• Benton, 27;
• Black Hawk, 844;
• Bremer, 45;
• Dallas, 179;
• Des Moines, 17;
• Dubuque, 87;
• Henry, 32;
• Iowa, 18:
• Jasper, 91;
• Johnson, 437;
• Linn, 613;
• Louisa, 267;
• Marshall, 408;
• Muscatine, 311;
• Polk, 756;
• Powershiek, 50;
• Scott, 216;
• Tama, 259;
• Washington, 136; and
• Woodbury, 495.
The state will continue to monitor by county, community and city for trends and virus activity on a daily basis.
"As we see downward trends and stabilization in other areas of the state we will continue to adjust restrictions accordingly," Reynolds said.
Iowans have made significant changes in their daily lives to protect their health and the health of others, she said, adding that has made a real difference and the "significant mitigation methods" enacted were necessary to slow the spread of the virus and prevent the hospitals in the state from being overwhelmed.
"However, this level of mitigation is not sustainable for the long-term, and it has unintended consequences for Iowa families," Reynolds said. "So we must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to focusing on containing and managing virus activity for the long-term in a way that allows us to safely and responsibly balance the health of our people and the health of our economy.
"I believe that if Iowans continue working together as we have the last few months we can protect life and secure livelihoods at the same time."
Restrictions were loosened in counties where there is no virus activity or where virus activity has been consistently low and has shown a downward trend, she said.
"Effective May 1 in 77 counties the following businesses can choose to reopen but must comply with certain restrictions: restaurants, fitness centers, retail stores previously closed, at 50 percent of normal operating capacity. Enclosed malls can reopen at 50 percent capacity, but play areas and common seating areas including food court dining must remain closed. Restaurants and food courts may operate on a carry-out basis.
"All other existing closures for the entire state will be extended for the entire state through May 15."
She encouraged vulnerable Iowans to continue to limit their activities outside of their home.