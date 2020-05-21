Oelwein Family Pharmacy, 12 First Ave. NE, is now providing self-administered COVID-19 testing in its back parking lot, the downtown business announced Tuesday on Facebook.
The pharmacy has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Mart and eTrueNorth, to accelerate testing in the area. To find out if you are eligible for a free test, visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com.
It’s the only testing site of its kind in Fayette County.
“That’s the only one,” said Fayette County Public Health spokesperson Jamie Hoey, who is also with Gundersen Palmer Community Health which has a novel coronavirus response center.
Pharmacies in Atlantic in Southeast Iowa and Emmetsburg in Northwest Iowa are also providing tests through the same partnership.
Elsewhere in Northeast Iowa, MercyOne in Waterloo has a temporary COVID-19 clinic set up for assessments by appointment only at its Kimball Ridge Center. A referral from a primary care provider, Urgent Care, online virtual visit or over-the-phone assessment is required.
Testing locations such as Oelwein use a self-administered nasal swab test that allows swabbing your own nose while in your vehicle, supervised by trained medical volunteers. Results are promised within five business days, according to eTrueNorth. You will receive an email notification when results are available online.
For those who receive an appointment, it is important to print and bring the individual test voucher on the day of the test along with proof of identity.
Testing locations are drive-through and by appointment only. If eligible, there is no out-of-pocket cost for the test. Testing follows CDC guidelines to determine eligibility.
Currently eligible for testing:
• Healthcare workers and first responders.
• Other individuals with symptoms.
• Other individuals without symptoms, in accordance with state and local plans and for public health monitoring.
Anyone experiencing any of the following severe symptoms should call 911 immediately:
• Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.
• New confusion or inability to arouse.
• Bluish lips or face.
Call the Oelwein Family Pharmacy with any questions at 319-283-5254.