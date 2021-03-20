INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) is collaborating with Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC), Regional Family Health Winthrop, MercyOne Family Health, and local pharmacies to change the way the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Buchanan County. Beginning the week of March 22, a community-based clinic will be held each week.
The first clinic will be held on Thursday, March 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rydell of Independence’s former location, 1210 1st Street W in Independence. There will be 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine distributed at this clinic.
At this time, the weekly clinic is open to any individual who qualifies in Phase 1A or 1B, including:
- Healthcare personnel
- Long-term care facility residents
- Persons aged 65+
- Persons aged 16-64 who are or might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 due to medical conditions
- First responders (fire department, police officers, and child welfare social workers)
- Preschool through 12th grade school staff
- Early childhood education and childcare workers
- Individuals living in home settings who depend on attendant care staff
- Frontline essential workers in the food, agricultural, distribution, and manufacturing sectors who work or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing
- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, detention centers)
- Inspectors responsible for health, life, and safety
- Government officials engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during legislative session
- Correctional facility staff
Due to high demand, these clinics will be held by appointment only. To make an appointment for the March 25 clinic, call Buchanan County Public Health at 319-332-1886. Please leave a message if your call cannot be answered. Appointments may also be made online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210696402868160 (this link is only for March 25 clinic). Once you click the green submit button after filling it out, a new screen will appear with “Thank you, your registration is now complete.” This means it has been accepted into the system. Please do not register multiple times. If you enter an email on the form, you will also receive an email confirmation.
If you are receiving your first dose, second dose appointments will be scheduled during your first clinic visit for April 15. If these dates and times do not work for you, you are encouraged to try scheduling with pharmacies such as HyVee, CVS, and Walgreens. Please contact each clinic for information on their vaccine availability.
For more information on vaccine availability and upcoming clinics, visit https://www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov/.