WATERLOO — MercyOne Northeast Iowa received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17, in national and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care colleagues immediately began receiving with their first dose. MercyOne will continue voluntary vaccinations to frontline colleagues identified in Tier I and II in alignment with the CDC prioritization.
“This vaccine has been long awaited. We’re incredibly excited it’s here,” said Dr. Stuart Feldman, medical director of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center’s Emergency Department. “I would encourage anyone who is offered the vaccine to take it. It will be the main way we get control of this pandemic.”
MercyOne is confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines with FDA approval. As immunizations become available to more individuals, the facility strongly encourages everyone ages 16 and older to be immunized.
“I hope people see us getting this and trust that it’s going to help,” said Lauren White, a registered nurse in the emergency department. “This is what needs to happen for our lives to get back to normal.”
Respiratory therapist Janel Clark was the first colleague to receive the vaccine at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. “It’s the answer we've been waiting for,” she said.
MercyOne urges everyone to continue to follow current safety measures. It is crucial for all to remain vigilant with avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene. Everyone must continue upholding our personal safe living and decision-making responsibilities until the vaccine is more broadly available.
The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently available to the general public. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit MercyOne.org/COVID19Vaccine.