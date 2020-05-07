On April 27, 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation extending the public health emergency to May 27, 2020.
The Iowa Utilities Board issued an order on March 27, 2020, restricting the disconnection of utility service to any customers by all electric and natural gas utilities, including municipal, cooperative, and investor-owned, and all investor-owned water utilities until the public health emergency is lifted by Gov. Reynolds. The order also strongly encouraged all water utilities to cease shutoffs of service for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The order issued by the IUB on March 27 is tied to the governor’s proclamation and therefore, extends the winter moratorium until May 27, 2020.
The IUB urges customers to contact their local utility to discuss a payment arrangement. Waverly Utilities can be reached at 319-559-2000. Customers who are seeking LIHEAP financial assistance for utility bills should contact the Northeast Iowa Community Action at 319-352-4532 as soon as possible.
The IUB and Waverly Utilities continues to encourage all customers to continue paying toward their energy bills to avoid accumulating high debt and avoid facing utility service disconnection as the moratorium ends on May 27, 2020.
Income-eligible Iowans typically have until April 30 each year to apply for limited financial heating assistance through the LIHEAP program. The application deadline was extended to May 31, 2020, this year by the Iowa Department of Human Rights (IDPH).