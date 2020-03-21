INDEPENDENCE – When times get tough, there is a universal truth here in the community – individual citizens and civic groups step forward to help neighbors in need. One of the most recent examples is the “grab-n-go” lunch program called Champs Feed the Mustangs. The program is preparing and delivering free sack lunches in Independence, Brandon, and Rowley to Independence and St. John’s students, including preschoolers.
An Idea Is Born
After local schools announced they would be shutting down for the foreseeable future at the behest of Governor Kim Reynolds, people in the community began corresponding with one another about how to provide meals to children who rely heavily on school breakfast and lunch programs. This correspondence yielded meetings that came up with Champs Feed the Mustangs.
Among the organizations behind the endeavor are Champs Cupboard, Feed the Mustangs, Buchanan County Ministerial Association, Buchanan County Salvation Army, Independence Area Food Pantry, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Independence Community School District, and St. John’s School.
On Wednesday, the first day of the lunch program, 150 meals were prepared for distribution from three sites within the school district – Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, First United Methodist Church in Rowley, and the United Methodist Church in Brandon.
Since then, for the convenience and safety of the young people the program serves, there are now five distribution locations:
Independence
- Immanuel Lutheran Church, north entrance canopy
- St. John Church parking lot
- Methodist church parking lot
- Presbyterian church east parking lot
- River’sEdge parking lot
Rowley
- City Park shelter
Brandon
- United Methodist Church
Distribution times in Rowley and Brandon are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and in Independence, times are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – or while supplies last at each location.
On the Menu
This week, each grab-n-go lunch contained a peanut butter or turkey sandwich, a cheese stick, a fruit, chips or a cookie, and white or chocolate milk.
The first day, 150 meals were prepared. Approximately 39 were distributed. On Thursday, the second day, 104 meals were handed out, and they ran out in Brandon. A larger number of meals in Brandon was promised for Friday.
According to Nikki Barth, chamber of commerce director, the volunteer response has been wonderful. “We will reach out to the community for more volunteers as needed,” she said.
On Wednesday, the first person to pick up lunch bags was “a very appreciative mom,” Barth added.
“While the program has stated it is for those age 18 and younger, we will provide a meal to anyone,” said Sarah Zieser, one of the volunteers.
The group will provide bagged lunches to daycares, too.
Friday Update
On Friday, Kim Hansen, another volunteer, said, “We are set up to provide grab-n-go lunches for next week. Yesterday, we ordered supplies. Lots of donations have come in to the Mustang Foundation.”
She added, “[On Friday] we sent a weekend bag home containing fresh fruit, orange juice, granola, a muffin, and a fruit snack.”
School Board Secretary Laura Morine said that the district’s school bus drivers have been instrumental in identifying families along their rural routes who would benefit from the program.
“We can help get the meals to them,” Superintendent Russell Reiter said.
If you would like to donate to Champs Feed the Mustangs, go to https://www.indeemustangfoundation.com/.
See a video about the program at www.bulletinjournal.com or on the Independence Bulletin Journal’s Facebook page.