One of the questions we consistently hear is whether a stay-at-home or a shelter-in-place order should be implemented. Many point out that Iowa is one of a few states that hasn’t issued a similar order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The reality is, Iowa is already doing a number of those things, and in some instances implementing more closures, than states with a shelter-in-place order.
Much like states that issued stay-at-home orders, the only places allowed to remain open in Iowa are those considered essential, like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, and public works. In some instances, Iowa has even stricter rules than those states with stay-at-home orders, like limiting funerals, weddings, and places of worship to no more than 10 people. Governor Reynolds was complimented by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Iowa’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus, saying our state functionally has a stay-at-home order.
When this pandemic began to significantly impact Iowa, and from my perspective that was on March 16 when the legislature paused due to the virus, I immediately supported and publicly promoted making “data-driven” decisions. I’ll stand by my initial support of data-driven decisions and will continue promoting it today.
Iowa is working to strike a balance between doing what we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our state, help keep essential services available to those who need them, and continue to feed the world. I am ready and willing to support restarting our economic engine as soon as possible, and support the guidelines the governor has implemented in order to keep Iowa and Iowans moving forward.