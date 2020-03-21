Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is committed to continuing to provide home-delivered meals to homebound seniors in Oelwein.
“Our volunteers are a key part of our home-delivered meal program, delivering over 1,000 meals each day throughout Northeast Iowa,” Donna Harvey, NEI3A CEO said. “With our congregate meal participants moving to home-delivered meals, we need more volunteers to help get these critical meals out to the community.”
All volunteers will be provided with gloves for their safety, as well as the safety of the person receiving the meal. Help is needed in Oelwein. If you are willing to volunteer to deliver meals, please call 1-800-779-8707.