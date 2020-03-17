In response to the most recent recommendation by CDC regarding mass gatherings – the Emerald City Nights There’s No Place Like Cedar Valley Hospice fundraising event scheduled for Friday, April 17 has been cancelled. The health and well-being of our patients and families, clients, volunteers, staff members and community supporters is of utmost importance to Cedar Valley Hospice. We are working on a plan to refund any money sent in for this event and will be in touch as needed with donors.
Cedar Valley Hospice is taking the quickly changing COVID-19 virus pandemic situation very seriously. As an organization we are following CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines to protect all involved and are taking an active commonsense approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following prudent infection prevention strategies.
Thank you for your understanding and patience with us as we navigate this unprecedented situation. Visit our website at cvhospice.org for more information.