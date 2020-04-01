Because of the serious health issues presented by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its economic impact, the Oelwein Daily Register is making some temporary changes in how it delivers your hometown newspaper.
Beginning with Friday’s edition, all newspapers will be delivered through the mail.
Beginning Monday, the Daily Register will temporarily suspend printing Monday editions. These editions will be published online and access will be free to those who sign up at OelweinDailyRegister.com.
Readers that need assistance signing up for the free Monday digital edition should call our office, 319-283-2144.
To sign up, go to the “Subscribe” link in the upper left corner on OelweinDailyRegister.com. On the screen that comes open, go to the link Opt in for all access now and fill out the online registration form.
The Daily Register is taking these actions for the safety of everyone and to continue to provide quality and important hometown news, and to continue to connecting our communities during this crisis that is literally pushing us apart.
“While we all go through this pandemic together, we want you to know we are doing everything possible to keep your news up-to-date and local while we take precautions to protect our employees at the same time and make the best business decisions we can,” said Publisher Deb Weigel. “We want you to always know you can count on us during good times and bad. Stay safe!”