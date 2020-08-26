DECORAH — he 2020 Decorah Pride Committee announced on Tuesday the cancellation of this year’s Decorah Pride Festival.
Pride 2020, originally scheduled for May 11 was postponed to Septe. 19. However, the continued and rising presence of coronavirus infections in Northeast Iowa has made cancellation necessary.
Pulpit Rock Brewing Company in Decorah will release "Proud," their special Pride brew in coming weeks. Carry-out cans will be available from the brewery.
Decorah Pride planning for Pride 2021 is already underway.
Decorah Pride is a local charitable organization that seeks to increase visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrate diversity, and unleash fabulous creativity in Northeast Iowa.