Della Jordan, 77, of Bristow, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on April 1, 2020.
Della Lucille Plummer was born on April 26, 1942, the daughter of George and Mary (Manson) Plummer in Waterloo.
In 1958, Della was married to Jim Jordan, of Frederika, to this union five children were born.
Through the years Della had many jobs including Sara Lee, Rada, patient sitter and hospice care.
Survived by: two sons, Randy (Cindy) Jordan, of Memphis, Nebraska, and Jimmy Jordan, of Jones, Oklahoma; two daughters, Loretta White, of Frederika, and Sherry Jordan, of Cushing, a son-in-law ,Sam Wilharm, of Clarksville; two brothers, John Plummer, of Bristow, and Greg Plummer, of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband Jim, a daughter Glenda Wilharm, two great-granddaughters, Addison Wilharm and Lucy Paris, and three sisters Nora Hamlin, Millie Card and Dorothy Gray.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.