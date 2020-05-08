Oelwein’s Dr. Jenna Schares was on the cusp of celebrating the first year of owning her own dental practice when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered dentists to shut down all but emergency operations. It was meant to help slow the spread of a novel coronavirus that causes the dangerous COVID-19 illness.
During the seven-week shutdown, Schares maintained a part-time staff five days a week and continued to treat dental emergencies. Tooth and oral infections can be life-threatening due to close proximity to the brain and airway, she said in a statement announcing her practice will soon reopen.
“As healthcare providers, we are essential in keeping dental emergencies from crowding the emergency rooms and urgent care clinics,” she said. “By providing treatment in our private office, patients are less exposed to the public. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Starting today, all Iowa residents are allowed to resume dental appointments as Reynolds made more moves Wednesday to ease coronavirus-preventive restrictions.
Besides allowing dental procedures statewide, Reynolds also allowed public and private campgrounds to reopen, ended closure orders for tanning facilities and made clear that drive-in movie theaters were allowed to operate.
Reynolds signed her proclamation on a day when the state reported 12 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 219. On Wednesday, she also traveled to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Iowa’s strategy to combat the spread of the virus and to thank the administration for federal help to that end.
On Thursday, the the state website tracking COVID-19 cases reported that the death told rose to 231 and that there were 11,059 cases confirmed in the state out of more than 66,000 people tested.
The seriousness of the situation is not lost on Schares, who with her team plan to open their doors this month. Additional measures will be taken to provide safe dental care, including “first and foremost, staff and patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms,” she said.
No-touch temperature readings will be taken at the door, including staff. Patients will be asked additional detailed screening questions. Anyone presenting with symptoms or in contact with symptomatic people will be required to reschedule their appointment.
The Schares dental practice will minimize the number of people in the office by staggering appointments and having patients to wait in their cars, all to reduce exposure for everyone.
Additional equipment has been installed in the Oelwein office, including an upgraded high-volume suction system and whole-office ultraviolet air treatment system, which sanitizes the air.
The shutdown, she said, was “the perfect opportunity to fine-tune our systems, train staff, and add extra safeguards. Our top priority is, and always will be, providing safe care for our patients.”
Schares are looking forward to seeing their patients again. Her office can be reached at (319) 283-4738 or scharesdds.com.
In her proclamation, Reynolds also reopened fitness centers, malls and other retail establishments effective Friday in 77 counties while maintaining restrictions in 22 counties, which includes Fayette County and most of the state’s urban areas. Businesses allowed to open must take measures to ensure social distancing, and retail establishments must ensure the number of customers doesn’t top 50% of the legal occupancy capacity.
According to state statistics, Fayette County has had 24 positive COVID-19 cases, although as of Wednesday none were being hospitalized.
The the collection of counties the state has labeled as Region 6, which includes Fayette, Black Hawk has had 1,450 cases, followed by Linn with 805, Dubuque with 175, Allamakee with 99 cases, Bremer with 56 cases, Benton with 35, Jones with 30, Buchanan with 22, Clayton with 19, Winneshiek with 18, Grundy with 16, Howard with 13 and Delaware with eight.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.