The City of Denver has announced the status of the following public areas of town in reaction to the novel coronavirus COVID-19:
City Hall – Closed to the Public Until Further Notice. However, we are still conducting business. If the issue requires face-to-face discussion please call for an appointment. Phone 984-5642 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. E-Mail to larry.farley@cityofdenveriowa.com or linda.krueger@cityofdenveriowa.com will be answered.
Community Center – Closed to the Public Until Further Notice, No Senior Meals Until Further Notice. We are not taking reservations until further notice.
Denver Public Library – Closed to the Public Until Further Notice
Denver Public Works Building – Closed to the Public Until Further Notice Public Works Employees are still working.
Denver EMS Building – Closed to the Public Until Further Notice
All City Parks – Open as Normal, we encourage Social Distancing with other park users. We will not be taking Park Shelter or Camping Reservations Until Further Notice.
Park & Recreation – All Activities are Cancelled until Denver Community School resumes a normal schedule
Fairview Cemetery – Open as Normal, Social Distancing to be practiced for all visitors and burials. Cemetery Lot Inquiries can be handled by calling 319-984-5642.
The City of Denver will continue to provide Police, Fire and Ambulance Service and also our three utility services of water, sewer and electricity. We will continue to deploy necessary staff to resolve any emergency service issues with your utility services. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation as if affects Denver and in accordance with Federal, State and Local recommendations and make adjustments as needed.
Utility Customers can mail their payments or drop their payment off at the Utility Payment Drop-Box outside of the East City Hall Door. Cash payments should be put in an envelope and write your name and address and amount of cash on the envelope and put in dropbox; a receipt will be mailed to you for the amount of cash paid.
There is no need to hoard bottled water. The Denver Water Supply is safe to drink. There is no need to boil tap water. Please refrain from flushing disinfectant or baby wipes down the toilet put them in the garbage. The package may say they are flushable but they should not be flushed down the toilet. By flushing them down the toilet it causes the City problems in sewer pipes and pumps. By not flushing disinfectant wipes it will help avoid sewer backups.
Brothers Market has always and will continue to deliver groceries and supplies to any Denver resident within the City Limits. They deliver on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week. Orders need to be called in by noon phone (319) 406-0004 and then Brothers Market will start deliveries at 2 p.m. Download the Brothers Market App for additional savings.