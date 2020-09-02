Fayette County has had 144 people test positive since March for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness. The county had 63 new cases in August and 45 in July. It added one on Sept. 1. Among them, 83 have recovered.
Numbers were recalculated Wednesday using current data from coronavirus.iowa.gov after a nurse reported state officials told her about a glitch where new cases were backdated, in news reports last month.
In the last 14 days, 22 have tested positive for the virus in Fayette County, which when taken with total tests yields an average positivity rate of 3.9%.
Of the surrounding counties crossing the 15% positivity threshold, Bremer County is averaging 15.6% positive, which if 10% of students are absent will allow its schools to petition the state to attend online for two weeks. Howard County in Northeast Iowa is still over the threshold at 19.2% positive. Bremer and Howard are among 11 counties statewide testing over 15% positive.
For two-week coronavirus test positivity rates among other surrounding counties, Delaware is at 13.6%, Winneshiek is at 11%, Chickasaw 10.3%, Black Hawk 10.2%, Clayton 8.8%, Allamakee 6.5%, and Buchanan 3.1%.
Black Hawk has had 3,836 positive cases since March with 3,010 recovered, and 76 deaths recorded.
Bremer has had 340 positive cases with 197 recovered. Seven have died.
Delaware has had 231 positive cases with 172 recovered. Three have died.
Winneshiek has had 224 positive cases with 115 recovered. Four have died.
Allamakee has had 183 positive cases with 149 recovered. Five have died.
Clayton has had 183 positive cases with 153 recovered. Three have died.
Buchanan has had 176 positive cases with 121 recovered and one death.
Chickasaw has had 111 positive cases with 83 recovered and no reported deaths.
Fayette County’s lower rate could indicate that people aren’t getting tested. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and new loss of taste or smell. Persons who think they may have the virus can check their symptoms at doineedacovid19test.com or dial 2-1-1. Some do not exhibit symptoms or may go several days before symptoms appear. Scott Pharmacy in Fayette is offering COVID-19 testing. Contact them for more information, 563-425-4530, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.