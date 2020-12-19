ELGIN — Carol Katsumes has long been a regular donor at the Elgin community blood drives. This month, however, was a little bit different as she learned that her blood contained COVID-19 antibodies.
“I always go to the Elgin blood drive, and when I was there early in December they were doing additional testing to see if the donations had the antibodies,” said Katsumes. “When the results came back about a week later it said my blood was positive for the antibodies!”
While Katsumes had quarantined earlier in the fall when her partner, Steve Woods, tested positive for the virus before cancer treatments, she had never felt ill to the point that she suspected herself of having the virus.
“Steve tested positive in October when he was going in for treatments,” Katsumes said. “They did a COVID test and boom, positive. I started working from home, and we both quarantined.”
While they were home quarantining neither one felt sick during the entire time.
“Trying to keep him home and quarantined was a little like trying to cage a squirrel,” she said and laughed. “He felt fi ne, and the weather was great! He just wanted to get out of the house.”
The 14-day quarantine passed without Katsumes displaying the slightest symptom, so once she was able to safely step back into her life, she went about her days as usual.
“I never suspected I had it at all,” she said. “I remember when I saw the antibody results I called up my boss and was like, ‘So get this!’
“We were both wondering how it was even possible!”
Katsumes does remember that in late summer, her allergies were a little more intense than they were in other years, but that isn’t entirely unusual.
“My daughter and grandchildren arrived from Arizona,” said Katsumes. “I worked every morning then came home to do fun things. We took the kids horseback riding at an indoor arena, went on several side-by-side rides on gravel roads, took several walks on the Elgin Trail and more,” she said. “All of which involved exposure to what usually makes my allergies kick in.”
When her granddaughter and grandkids went home in late September, Katsumes did find out that her daughter had begun to lose her sense of taste and smell.
“My daughter and grandkids went home September 24. Th e next day she lost her sense of taste and smell,” Katsumes said. “I thought, ‘Oh great! She probably gave us the virus,’ but it was probably the other way around now that I found out I had it!”
Katsumes remembers this was right around the time her allergies were starting to get bad, so any symptoms she had, she wrote off as a simple seasonal allergy.
“I remember I was at the pharmacy and I asked if anyone else was getting allergies as bad as I was,” she said. “They said that a lot of people have been getting it bad, so I guess I never wondered if it could have been something else!”
Having COVID-19 antibodies in one’s blood is beneficial on many levels for both the patient, as well as for others if the patient is willing to donate blood or plasma.
A positive antibody test usually means that a person has been infected with COVID-19 at some point in the past. According to the Centers for Disease Control, having antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 may provide protection from getting infected with the virus for a period of time.
The antibodies are also believed to attack the virus and is used in some treatments given to COVID-19 patients. The antibodies have the potential to save lives in the patients who are severely ill with the virus.
“I do plan on giving my plasma to help how I can,” Katsumes said.
In December, Katsumes was standing next to Woods as he rang the bell signaling the end of his cancer treatments.
“We have been extremely lucky to get through all of this,” Carol said quietly. “Apparently I had COVID and never got too sick, which I’m so thankful for because with Steve in treatment, that would not have been good.”
While she has no idea when she may have been infected with the virus, she is happy to look at the future from this moment on.
“I had no idea I could help in this way,” she said of supplying other with antibodies. “It’s kind of a neat feeling to know that I can!”