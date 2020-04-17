Iowa schools will not reopen for the rest of this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday morning at her regular COVID-19 news conference.
Area school superintendents will meet with building administrators and boards next week to discuss or enact specifics on issues such as high school credit, potential summer school options, fall start times, and options for traditional milestones that the 2020 seniors risk missing, such as prom and graduation.
On Friday the district leaders shared empathy for the senior classes, discussed student engagement, how to handle high school grading or pass/fail, plans when they will resume school, be it in summer or fall, and so on.
“To the senior class — I am exceptionally sorry,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a Friday afternoon letter to families. “Everything you had hoped for your senior year just floated away in the wind.”
Oelwein outdoor graduation or a senior parade is tentatively set May 17 at 2 p.m, subject to new social distance orders, Ehn said. Each high school student will receive a pass or fail grade for their second semester through March 13. Students at risk of failing will be given opportunities to improve their grades and scores. The pass/fail option does not and will not impact any student grade point average. Cumulative GPAs will essentially be locked from the fall 2019 semester until the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Oelwein’s prom is canceled, but he noted a potential to host a student dance “over the summer once social restrictions are lifted,” tentatively. The school district could not host it but could “support” it.
“I find hope knowing that you are resilient and will not let these moments define you — but instead you will define these moments,” Ehn said. He thanked families for balancing their life and job challenges and taking on “the role of teacher and counselor” so far, and asked them to “stay with us.”
“Knowing now we have a closed year, I think a lot of efforts are going to be for the class of 2020 seniors and how to make it as meaningful as possible in the current situation presented to them,” Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said. “We will be doing a lot of talking as to how to make it meaningful.”
The three regent universities and and community colleges are making an option for pass or fail, according to Larson.
“We had discussed a pass or fail system, as well as students choosing to take grade they had at the closure situation mid-March,” Larson said, adding if they don’t have the grade they want they can work to improve upon it.
“Very disappointed for the seniors to end this way,” Starmont and Tripoli Superintendent Troy Heller said. “Our heart goes out to them for all they’re missing out. Disappointed for all the spring sports people (whose season was canceled), the tracksters, the golfers.”
“We support that decision (to close school) because it’s the right decision to make,” West Central Superintendent Fred Matlage said in a Facebook video Friday. “However, we are all sad because we’re not going to be working with our kids at least through May. We are hopeful we will be able to return in the fall.” The May 2 prom was canceled.
“We would still like to entertain out of the box thinking for prom to make sure our seniors have that right of passage,” PK-12 Principal Matt Molumby said. “We’re going to be working to make that happen yet.”
Matlage said he wanted to keep graduation a possibility too.
“I’ve been in contact with superintendents all over Iowa. A lot of people have different ideas what we can do for graduation. Right now it’s not canceled. We will have to follow orders set forth by governor’s emergency proclamation and we will follow that, therefore we will continue to play it by ear for graduation,” Matlage said.
OTHER STATE
GUIDANCE
All 327 public schools and 179 non-public schools identified student needs and submitted distance education plans to the DE a week ago, Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo said.
“The instructional time requirements will continue to be waived the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year for all schools providing continuous learning opportunities through either voluntary options, required options or a combination,” she said.
To prepare for a return to face to face learning, Lebo instructed schools to design and submit a Return to Learn plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. Reynolds will waive the Aug. 23 late start date for schools in face of the health emergency so districts can decide locally when to begin their 2020-21 academic year.
ENGAGEMENT
Area districts overwhelmingly selected voluntary learning because had they selected required learning, they would have had to prove they could overcome the constraints distance learning puts on the ability to support all learners equally.
“We know that not everyone has equitable access to devices and the Internet at home,” Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said in a letter to families saying the district had selected voluntary learning. “All families are being affected differently by this pandemic and thus we want and need to be flexible in this learning.”
Schools are continuing to provide learning materials online or through school email accounts and many are checking in with families. Oelwein, West Central, Wapsie Valley, Tripoli and Starmont have communicated through one or more of the following means, shared Google Docs with links to resources and syllabuses, learning software applications and practice time goals, online videos to students, and online or phone conferences to answer family questions.
“All-district, I think we have more engagement at the elementary level than at the high school level, overall more engagement than anticipated,” Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn said. Anecdotally he said over half of students are regularly studying online.
Larson noticed a similar pattern at Wapsie, that engagement was high in elementary and began to taper down from middle school through high school, with exceptions, a pattern he heard echoed across the AEA in the meeting.
“I don’t have a read on current student engagement but teacher engagement is very high, up by 100%,” Heller said of voluntary learning. “They’re making materials, doing online learning, setting up intervention which is not required as you know. They’re doing a lot of interaction, checking a lot of the social-emotional of the kids and families, Zooming with them or calling. A counselor might be calling individuals they’ve already been working with.”
Ehn, Heller and Matlage said they would consider summer school options if available, though Larson was noncommittal.
“We don’t know if we will be allowed to have social contact in June, July or August,” Ehn said. “We will have plans in place we can execute once those restrictions are lifted. If there’s any change in summer school options in July or August, it will be included in the Return to Learn plan,” he said, which is due July 1. Although he prefers an in-person experience for summer school, plans will include a hybrid option. Updates will be made on the continuous learning portion of the school website.
Summer school funding is available under the federal CARES Act that will supplant funding Oelwein already has access to through the 21st Century Community Learner Centers program, which was developed through the Every Student Succeeds Act, based on the amount eligible for free and reduced lunch. The district has had the grant at least six years, he said.
“One of the components is we are able to offer a robust summer school program. Typically we have 100-150 students who take summer school here. Primarily elementary but we offer summer school in all our buildings.”
“This too is tentative as we work towards a gradual and responsible release of social distancing orders,” Ehn added in the letter.