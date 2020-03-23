Public drinking water safe to drink
(IDNR) — According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which monitors water treatment, no trace of the new coronavirus has been detected in drinking water supplies.
Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is very low, DNR officials said. Disinfection methods used in drinking water treatment plants are effective for inactivation of coronaviruses and all other viruses. Iowans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.
The Iowa DNR recommends obtaining your potable water from your tap as much as possible to conserve bottled water for emergency situations if needed.
Know what to and what NOT to flush down your toilet
(IDNR) — Even with the temporary shortage of toilet paper products during the COVID-19 illness outbreak, it is important to flush ONLY toilet paper and human waste down toilets to avoid disruption of sewer systems, says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which monitors water treatment.
Items such as flushable wipes, disinfecting wipes, surface cleaning wipes, baby wipes, even though advertised as flushable, are not recommended for disposal by flushing down a toilet. Diapers, paper towels, tissues and feminine hygiene products should also not be flushed down toilets.
Even though these products may not clog your sewer system at your residence, when deposited together, in an entire community, can pose a serious risk of overwhelming a community’s sewer system. If a sewer system is clogged, it can lead to backups of sewage into residences and overflows into the environment. Additionally, it can cause pump failures and lead to several hours of repairs and expenses to city wastewater systems.
Residents are encouraged to dispose of the items in bags and dispose in the trash.