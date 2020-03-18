Archbishop Michael Jackels has canceled all Masses in the Archdiocese of Dubuque beginning on Thursday, March 19, until further notice.
In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Archbishop Jackels said, “After consultation and considerable prayer, it has been decided – out of an abundance of caution and with devotion to the common good – to take steps aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, to flatten the curve, as they say, so as not to overburden the healthcare system.”
Beginning on March 19 and until further notice, provisions to be taken include:
• All public celebrations of Holy Mass are cancelled. All Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
• During this time, the Archbishop will livestream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday at 9 a.m.
• Funerals, weddings and baptisms may be held, but limited to the immediate family, or at least limited to the current CDC guidelines.
• Communal penance services should not be held. Private, one-on-one confession can be scheduled by appointment.
• All archdiocesan-sponsored events where 50+ people are gathered are cancelled.
Archbishop Jackels is also asking to be joined in prayer, “to God for speedy deliverance from the evil of the coronavirus, for those who are sick or who live in fear of infection, for those who care for the sick and elderly, for those whose lives and livelihood are adversely affected by the spread of the virus, and that we might all remain calm and confident in God’s wisdom, power, and goodness.”
He additionally invites Catholics of the Archdiocese of Dubuque to join in a day of fasting, prayer, and abstinence from meat on Wednesday, March 25 stating that this “is voluntary, not obligatory.” On that day, people ordinarily bound on Ash Wednesday to fast (only one full meal, taking less at the other meals) and abstain from meat are invited to make those same sacrifices. And as far as prayer is concerned, the Rosary is recommended as a powerful prayer.
Updates from the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Archbishop Michael Jackels’ full message can be found online at www.DBQArch.org.