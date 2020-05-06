WEST UNION — It appears the voting public is taking the hint from state and local officials and voting absentee for the upcoming June 3 primary election in an attempt to minimize in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said as of Friday, she already had 500 absentee ballots submitted.
Ballots could be turned in starting Thursday, April 23.
Moellers said she’s pushing absentee voting.
“Hopefully everyone will vote absentee,” she said.
Absentee request forms can be also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website or the form can be requested from the Fayette County Auditor’s office by calling 563-422-3497.
Requests can be submitted immediately to P.O. Box 267, West Union, Iowa 52175. Request forms must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
Voters are reminded that for the primary election they must choose a political party on the request form in order to receive the correct ballot.
If voters don’t want to mail their ballots, there is a drop box at the courthouse where they can be dropped off.
Curbside voting is an option for Iowans with disabilities, those who might have trouble entering a polling place, and Iowans who are in the Center of Disease Control’s at-risk population for COVID-19.
Early in-person voting in the Auditor’s Office started Monday, May 4.
“People will always be able to vote absentee. You just need to calls us. I’m perceiving this is going to be a much bigger turnout than other primaries,” Moellers said.
She pointed out that in 2016, the last presidential election, there were only 107 absentee ballots cast in the Democratic primary in Fayette County, and only 40 cast in the Republican primary.