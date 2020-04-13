The Easter Bunny was full of smiles and waves this year.
If you were to judge its mood by its energy and by its generosity — after all, plenty of front yards in town displayed welcoming eggs — you would not have known that this year, Easter was, well, non-traditional and therefore historic.
Non-traditional and historic it truly was, as for the first time in many local families’ lives, the much-awaited big family dinner and church services were forfeited in compliance with new practices that now define living in a world affected by a global pandemic.
New phrases, like novel coronavirus, social distancing, and flattening the curve have entered our vocabulary to describe our new reality.
But a Waverly businesswoman wanted to bring some smiles to young faces for Easter.
Kristin Happel, a mother of four, and an integral part of BNKD Real Estate Developers, the business her family operates, came up with the idea of organizing a drive-by Easter egg hunt, and dressing up as the Easter Bunny to wave at kids on doorsteps, behind windows and on sidewalks.
It was a last-minute idea, but one that needed a whole team to be put into motion for the holiday.
Kristin enlisted the help of her dad, Dennis Happel, Waverly’s fire chief, and her family and friends. They cut out 500 plywood eggs, which families in town subsequently decorated and displayed in their front yards.
Last week, a drive-by hunt took place in Shell Rock, with families driving along a designated route.
On Saturday, Kristin donned the outfit she had hurriedly ordered online, and along with her kids, climbed into the General, the antique fire truck owned by the Waverly Fire Department, driven by the fire chief.
The drive-by egg hunt was a delightful display of surprise reactions by kids and plenty of smiles and waves back to the Easter Bunny. The precious moments were captured by this writer and posted in an online video.
The event was planned to happen on Sunday, but a bad weather forecast moved it a day ahead of schedule.
As the firetruck with the Easter Bunny rolled down residential neighborhoods, it brought out grins and return waves to the bunny.
Meanwhile, families stopped their cars by at least one golden egg, which was displayed by the electronic sign of the middle school, and several moms took pictures of their kids with the egg in the background.
The fire truck took another route twice later in the day, following different routes to spread the joy,
“We had lots of smiles and happy little faces,” Kirstin said on Monday.
Asked whether the plywood eggs, as well as the Easter Bunny ride on the fire truck might become a tradition in town, Kristin said she wasn’t sure.
“I put the Easter Bunny costume in the closet for now,” she said. “We will see.”