Quad-City Times: Let districts decide when its safe for school
About half a million students in Iowa headed back to school this week, and many of their parents are worried sick.
Rightfully so.
The state has shown its metrics for returning to classrooms are arbitrary. It’s misled the public about errors in its system for tracking COVID-19. And now the state’s teachers union is suing to block the governor from forcing students back into schools.
State leaders are losing the public’s trust.
Iowa’s per-capita cases are now the highest in the Midwest. More than 1,000 Iowans have died of COVID-19.
Last Wednesday, the public learned the state’s system for tracking coronavirus cases turns out to have reported flawed data – information leaders used to determine whether it’s safe to return to school. The state’s medical director knew of the flaws two weeks ago but didn’t bother to say anything until after a health care worker in Iowa City noticed the errors, got a state worker to admit to the errors in an email, and shared the correspondence with reporters.
Meanwhile, medical experts from across the state, including the University of Iowa, say Gov. Kim Reynolds is unnecessarily putting students and teachers in jeopardy by requiring at least 50% in-class learning. That’s unless 15% of the coronavirus tests in a district are positive over the prior 14 days – a figure three times higher than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say is safe; the surgeon general recommends 10%.
Locally, public health leaders issued a new round of stark warnings. “COVID-19 is spreading in our community, and our schools will not be immune,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said Thursday.
In the Quad-Cities, we’ve already seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread when people are in close quarters like nursing homes, jails and factories. Who is to think school environments, no matter the precautions taken, will be any different?
We think districts and parents would be much better served if they had more flexibility to determine what’s right for local kids. Illinois, for example, has given its districts more freedoms, and is issuing better guidance backed by science and recommendations from health experts.
Even then, the virus has found its way into schools. Geneseo students were sent home Monday after a student and teacher tested positive. Rockridge postponed the start to its schoolyear after 13 staff members reported isolating at home and four others tested positive.
Districts ought to have the freedoms to make these kinds of decisions.
The state of Iowa is overstepping. These are unprecedented times. The state is not making decisions based on good science, it’s not been transparent with the public, and it’s refusing to listen to its teachers.
It’s time to let local people make local decisions. At least then, parents might have some peace of mind that the people making decisions truly have their best interests at heart.
— Aug. 24
Sioux City Journal: America needs to do better on social distancing
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, three guidelines have been driven home by health experts over and over again.
Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social distance.
Simple, but invaluable steps we all should embrace.
Incredible as it is this far into the global COVID-19 crisis, however, it’s clear Americans as a whole have more work to do when it comes to social distancing.
Troubling stories and images continue to emerge this summer of largely maskless throngs crowding together for recreation and fun — too often followed by stories of increased virus cases in those same places. Here in Iowa this month, a lack of attention to the need for social distancing is intersecting with the start of classes in K-12 public schools and at the state’s three public universities. Leaders at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have threatened students who don’t practice proper social distancing with punishment, including suspension.
To those of us doing our part to behave responsibly — not only for ourselves, but in the name of the greater good — unsafe irresponsibility is maddening.
Here’s a quick review of where we stand on the coronavirus.
From 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Iowa recorded 817 new confirmed cases of the virus, pushing the state’s total to almost 58,000. Our state is among 28 states experiencing an escalation of community spread this week, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. As we write this, the U.S. is closing in on six million COVID-19 cases and 180,000 coronavirus deaths.
And no vaccine exists.
Too many Americans are ignoring these facts as if the virus is something from the past.
In response, health authorities, federal, state and local government leaders and private-sector leaders must continue to preach and, if necessary, seek ways to enforce rules and recommendations for social distancing. To this end, we applaud the stern warnings issued by Iowa’s public university leaders.
As we have said before, we support reopening of businesses and public places with proper safeguards in place, but that won’t work if Americans don’t remain vigilant to realities by continuing to follow precautions.
Bottom line: Each of us as individuals must step up and do his or her best to help all of us safely navigate what’s left of this pandemic.
— Aug. 27