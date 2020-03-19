Effective Thursday at 7 a.m., all elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing at Allen Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, Grundy County Memorial Hospital and UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown will be postponed. Urgent and emergent surgical procedures will be reviewed and continue to be scheduled.
Taking this step will help protect valuable workforce resources while also preserving supplies in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made in coordination with federal, regional and state authorities as well as our counterparts in the community and across our health system.
UnityPoint Health will continue procedures and testing as usual at all outpatient facilities including the Allen Center for Pain Medicine, Allen Wound & Hyperbaric Center and Community Cancer Center as well as imaging and lab services at United Medical Park and Prairie Parkway.
To learn more about how to limit the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov or Iowa Department of Public Health at www.iowa.idph.gov.