WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst continues to hear from Iowans from every corner of the state as she fights to deliver additional immediate relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Ernst held another telephone town hall focused on seniors in Iowa and was joined on the call by the state director of AARP Iowa, Brad Anderson, and the dean of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, Dr. Brooks Jackson. This was the second telephone town hall Ernst has hosted within a week.
“During these challenging times, town halls look a little different – we’re hosting them via telephone. But it’s still a tremendous opportunity for me to connect with my fellow Iowans and hear directly from folks across the state about their concerns and needs during COVID-19,” said Senator Ernst. “As we work through this pandemic, I’m continuing to make Iowans’ voices known and to fight to ensure they’re getting the relief they need in the most efficient and effective way. Iowans are resilient; together, we will get through this. Stay safe and stay strong.”
In addition to these telephone town halls, Ernst has been on the phone with Iowans from all sectors of the economy – including small business owners, health care workers, and so many more – to bring their concerns and needs to the Senate and ensure they are being addressed through the relief packages Congress has worked through.
Background
Senator Ernst has fought to deliver relief to all Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of her efforts during this challenging time:
- Delivered major wins for Iowa’s workers, employers, health care industry, and more in the bipartisan Phase 3 package
- Supported the “Phase 1” bipartisan package to provide additional resources to federal, state, and local authorities
- Helped pass the “Phase 2” bill to provide paid sick leave, free COVID-19 diagnostic testing, and increased support for nutrition for seniors and children
- Called for an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
- Urged the Senate to prioritize relief for hospitals, community health centers, and workers on the front lines
- Announced a proposal to immediately redirect the more than $350 million in the Presidential Campaign Election Fund to be used to purchase specialized face masks and personal protective equipment
- Asked the State Department to immediately act to get Iowans stranded abroad back home
- Held a telephone town hall with thousands of Iowans to help answer some questions and hear directly from folks.
- Participated in discussions at the State Emergency Operations Center with Governor Kim Reynolds last weekend
- Discussed the need to work together – at the federal, state, and local levels – to tackle COVID-19
- Published a column on everyone doing their part to protect seniors and fellow Iowans from COVID-19 (see sidebar story)
For additional information for Iowans regarding COVID-19, you can visit Senator Ernst’s website, which includes resources for families and individuals, small businesses, and seniors.