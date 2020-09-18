Saturday, Sept. 19
The Annual Oran School Craft Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at 24878 Pleasant St., Oran. A car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Onsite caramel corn wagon, snacks and ice cream will be available for purchase with proceeds going to charity. Safe socializing guidelines should be observed.
Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington St., Lamont, Carry out supper, 3-6 p.m. BBQ or plain pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, potato salad and dessert bar. Free will offering. Call ahead to JoAnn Crow, 563-920-5273.
So Long, Summer Music featuring the Bruce Bearinger Band, 2-5 p.m. at Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Say goodbye to summer with a fun and socially distanced afternoon of live music from the Bruce Bearinger Band, cuisine from Wylie Coyote Grill food truck, Iowa wine and craft beer, yard games and more. Visit heavenwinery.com to preorder beverages for the day. Bring your own seating.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Staff of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Des Moines) offering help with federal agencies, 2-3 p.m., The Franklin Hotel Small Meeting Room, 102 Elkader Street, Strawberry Point. Ernst will not be present. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and so forth.
Iowa College Access Network and Wapsie Valley School Counseling will be hosting online Zoom sessions on college planning and financial aid:
• Career and College Planning, 5:30 p.m., for sophomores, juniors and parents. Shortened Zoom link: http://bitly.ws/9Dg6.
• Understanding Financial Aid, 6:30 p.m., for seniors and their parents. Shortened Zoom link: http://bitly.ws/9Dga.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Kayla Koether, candidate for Iowa House District 55, 7-8 p.m., drive-in barnstorm event, Heaven Boutique Winery, 10408 Ivy Road, Fayette. Stay socially distant in your car, tune in via your radio, and share ideas for Northeast Iowa with the candidate and fellow community members. Questions and comments may be called or texted in during the event.
Friday, Sept. 25
Oelwein Citywide Garage Sales
Saturday, Sept, 26
Oelwein Citywide Garage Sales
Fall Fun Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sumner American Legion, Thomas E Woods Post 223, 113 E First St., Sumner. Chili-Cook off, Pie Bake/Sale, Apple Cider/Hot Chocolate Bar, Face Painting, Pumpkin Painting, Caramel Apple Bar, Fall Photo Booth, Wine Tasting, Pumpkin Ring Toss and more. Watch Facebook event for details and any pandemic-related cancellations.
Monday, Sept. 28
Understanding College Costs and Aid, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School juniors, seniors and parents, 7 p.m. Zoom link https://rb.gy/xc6vgn or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein.” Topics will include review of the FAFSA application and results, comparing college costs and scholarships. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Career and College Planning, free presentation from the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) for Oelwein High School sophomores, juniors and parents, at 5:30 p.m. Zoom link: https://rb.gy/bbxdyz, or search Facebook for “events near Oelwein, IA.” Hosted by the OHS Counseling Office and a rep of the nonprofit Iowa College Action Network.
Topics will include career exploration and assessment, academic requirements, admission process, college selection and visits, application process, understanding attendance costs, scholarships and successful transitions. Contact Karolyn Kane at 319-283-2731 ext. 1288 or Katie Rice ext. 1287.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Oelwein Community Blood Drive, noon to 5 p.m., Community Plaza
Moonlight Kayak Paddle, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 2501 Wapsi Access Blvd. Preregister at www.buchanancountyparks.com $5 per person.
Friday, Oct. 2
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Staff of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Des Moines) offering help with federal agencies, 10-11 a.m., Independence Public Library Freedom Room, 805 First Street West, Independence. Ernst will not be present. Help is available for a range of casework issues including COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security, Medicare benefits, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and so forth.
Friday, Oct. 9
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pony Hollow 15K Run, 9 a.m., pre-registration only. http://getmeregistered.com/PonyHollow or call 563-245-1516
Friday, Oct. 30
Hootenanny at Coliseum, Oelwein, 6-9 p.m.
