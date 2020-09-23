The Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program continues to offer rent assistance for households affected by COVID-19. Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation is administering the eviction portion of this program.
To be eligible, clients must be at risk of eviction and have a loss or reduction of employment because of issues related to COVID-19. Applicants may qualify for up to four months of assistance or $3,200, whichever is less.
The assistance can be paid for rent payments back to April 2020 or as far forward as December 2020. The program is available for households under 80 percent AMI at the time of application.
Statistics for Fayette County as of the end of the first week in September, the most current record available, show that eight renters have been assisted at an average of $1,270 per renter, or a total of $10,157. One homeowner has been assisted with mortgage payments totaling $1,384.
In Buchanan County, 10 renters have been assisted through the program with the average assistance per renter of $2,507, for a total of $25,070. Clayton County has seen assistance for three renters, averaging $1,537 each, for a total of $4,610 in assistance against eviction due to COVID-19 issues. Neither Buchanan nor Clayton county reported assistance to homeowners with mortgage payments through the program.
For more information on the Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program, or to begin the application process, visit www.iowahousingrecovery.com or www.iowafinance.com/covid-application. NEICAC Housing Director Jeremy Jostand is available to answer questions specific to eviction. He can be reached at 563-387-4959 or jjostand@neicac.org.