The Fairbank Aquatic Center, which will open Thursday, is making the following alterations due to COVID-19. Many of the practices were developed after close examination of the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control regarding swimming pools. These measures may be changed depending on state guidelines and local conditions.
LIFEGUARDS
• Lifeguards will take their temperatures periodically throughout the day.
• Any staff member exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home and not allowed back until tested, or until 14 days have passed.
SANITIZING PRACTICES
Based on CDC recommendations:
• Installation of hand sanitizing stations.
• Additional personal protective equipment available.
• Deck chairs will be available, however they are positioned in small groups to maintain a six-foot distance. Patrons are asked not to move the deck chairs.
• All personal items must remain in your area on the deck or the lockers provided at the aquatic center.
• At least one employee will be assigned continual sanitation duties. Sanitation includes all common surfaces, bathrooms, lockers, diving board, and so on.
• Drinking fountains will be closed.
PATRONS AND PERSONNEL
Based on CDC recommendations:
• ANYONE EXHIBITING SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 IS NOT ALLOWED TO COME TO THE FACILITY. Please practice good personal accountability and all CDC and state guidelines.
• Patrons and staff will be expected to maintain physical distance of at least six feet.
• Occupancy of the pool and deck will be 50% of the engineered specs, or the National Fire and Building Code (whichever is less).
• Spots six feet apart will be defined on the concrete where lines form such as admissions and concessions, diving board and slide.
• Patrons will be limited to local users only. Local users are defined as residents of Fairbank, Jesup, Dunkerton, Oran, Readlyn, Oelwein and Denver.
• Safety information and guidelines will be posted. Recorded safety announcements will be broadcasted on the public address system regularly.
• Those not following guidelines will be asked to leave.
• A written procedure will be developed to respond to and report possible patrons and employees infected with COVID-19. This will include reporting, public notification, and sanitation processes.
• Patrons must sign a hold-harmless waiver. A copy can be found at www.fairbank-ia.org.
SWIMMING LESSONS
• No public lessons will be offered this season.
• Lessons will be limited to private swimming lessons with one student (or two if from same household) for a half hour and six groups in the pool per half hour.
• Half-lesson sessions will be staggered throughout the morning and evening (outside of regular hours).
• One parent or guardian will be allowed with their child.
• Students and guardian must arrive on time (no early arrival or admittance).
HOURS/RATES
• Operational hours will remain the same with the addition of a family hour. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, the pool will be limited to families from the same household. THIS IS A TEMPORARY MEASURE OWING TO COVID-19. In the past, family hour has been more problematic than beneficial to families or the pool. Because of potential infection, some families may feel more comfortable with a “family hour.” If patrons do not have a pass the cost will be $2 a person for that hour.
• Rates will be reduced to: City resident family pass will be $130 and single will be $70. Rates for out-of-city customers will be family pass for $145 and single pass for $75.
CONCESSIONS
• All food will be pre-packaged.
PRIVATE PARTIES
• Parties will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on week days and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the weekends, and the facility will be sanitized between public swim and the party.