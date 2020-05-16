According to a post on the Fairbank Island Days Facebook page, the 2020 Fairbank Island Days have been canceled. The post states that the Island Days committee and Fairbank Development Corporation made the decision together as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been discussions about the possibility of a separate fall event later this year, but they are unable to make any decisions on that at this time. As public gathering guidelines become available, they will be able to discuss their options.