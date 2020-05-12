The Fairbank Public Library will reopen on Monday for curbside only. Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. until June 3. For the card catalog, visit http://fairbank-ia.org/library.php. Call ahead at 319-635-2487 or email f.library@mchsi.com.
