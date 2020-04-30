The governor on Monday allowed counties with lower activity of COVID-19 to begin cautiously reopening, including Buchanan County, but Fairbank, which lies partly in Buchanan County and partly in Fayette, isn’t jumping at the chance.
“I don’t think we’re going to open anything up as far as the city’s concerned,” Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter said. “The library board’s going to meet next (Wednesday, May 6) to make a decision on their stuff.”
Black Hawk and Fayette counties are both under continuing high alert restrictions from the state to slow the new coronavirus, due to relatively higher virus activity compared to the counties that were allowed to start reopening such as Buchanan.
Officials have been watching Jesup closely.
“Jesup said they’re not going to open anything up,” Harter added. “They’re in the same situation we are, part of their town is in Black Hawk County, part of ours is in Fayette.”
Harter also noted one Fairbank restaurant was continuing to offer carry-out only despite being allowed to reopen, owing to similar concerns.