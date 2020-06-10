The Fairbank Aquatic Center will remain closed through at least June 17. Beyond that plans remain fluid. They will need to be consistent with the governor’s recommendations.
The Fairbank City Council at its regular meeting weighed input from representatives of the aquatic center, legal counsel, its insurance agent and council members. Then, it approved preparing to open the pool so long as they stay consistent with the governor’s recommendations. The vote was 4-0, absent Councilman Ted Vorwald.
The public health emergency proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 26 extended the closure of all pool facilities until 11:59 p.m. on June 17. Pools may reopen for the limited purposes of lap swimming and conducting swimming lessons, including lifeguard training.
The Fairbank Aquatic Center Board made several plans for the upcoming season in a special meeting May 26 many of which Aquatic Center Board President Jason Kayser discussed with the City Council on Monday.
In discussion later, Councilman Ron Woods made a weighty argument in favor of opening the pool.
“One thing I noticed, kids are swimming in the river now, out at the pond,” Woods said. “You’ve got liability there too. I would like to see it open up just for the safety of the kids. They’d be safer there than swimming in the river or jumping off the railroad bridge. Cause kids just have nothing to do at this point, they’re bored stiff.”
Kayser and pool manager Teresa Imbrogno, discussed the board-approved plans with the council.
“What this does, it’s pretty much following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control,” Kayser said. “Teresa did a lot of research.”
Broadly, the pool board:
•Now has 19 certified lifeguards after a class in Waverly.
•Will effect increased sanitation. There will be hand sanitizer stations, personal protective equipment available, no common deck chairs (patrons to bring their own), no drinking fountains, no slide use, no snakes or lily pad use, no basketball hoop use, and one employee assigned to continual sanitation duties.
•Will keep occupancy to half of the lesser of engineered capacity or fire code.
“Traditionally occupancy rarely reaches the limit, or even 50%,” the document given to the council states.
Patrons will or would be limited to “local users … defined as Fairbank, Jesup, Dunkerton, Oran, Readlyn, Oelwein and Denver.”
Imbrogno said a clicker or attendance counter would be needed to keep to a reduced capacity.
“Typically the busiest days (the pool has) 200 or so (attend) open to close 1-7,” Imbrogno said. “So we would have to change how we monitor realtime attendance.”
•The document says lessons will be limited to private lessons with one student (or two from same household) for half an hour and six groups in the pool per half hour. A parent or parents of the same household will be allowed with their child if needed.
•Hours would tentatively be the same with the addition of a family hour for households from 6-7 p.m. Rates would be reduced, but Imbrogno recommended that money not be taken until a final decision is made to avoid the need for refunds.
The council recommended adding temperature checks and a waiver, with the understanding a waiver would not protect them from all liability, and that a signed copy for each patron should be transmitted to city hall.
“It (a waiver) is an acknowledgement of the risks associated with this,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said. “There isn’t anything that can be done to track a virus and make sure it doesn’t end up in that kid’s mouth.
“I’d rather not be the first one that opens up, I’d rather be the fifth one,” Prendergast said. “Can we get us ready right up to the start line, and then these guys (city council) have an emergency meeting and open it up and you’re ready to go?”
“I think we could get it done in a week, or almost two weeks,” Kayser said referencing the June 18 currently-allowed reopening date, noting the governor’s news conferences on Tuesdays and Thursdays could bring a new proclamation and potential requirement changes.
Public Works Director Dave Ryan later reported the new pool heater was installed, and that 160,000 gallons of water were put in the pool for maintenance purposes, at a water cost of over $500.
“Obviously I’m on the cautious side on the insurance,” said rep Adam Kerns, in attendance. “I wouldn’t recommend opening, you don’t have a whole lot of communities opening pools. If you do things properly it could work out. My concern is if you have a positive case and it’s traced back to .. the pool, what does that mean for the city?”
Prendergast noted an emergency meeting to confirm moving forward to reopen could be quickly set up via telephone.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}