The Fairbank Fire Department put out a plea last week to land owners to not use fire to clean up after the winter, because that could lead to exposing firefighters to COVID-19 and make them unavailable for emergency calls down the road.
It was a plea that has found support.
"Copied from Fairbank Fire Department to share with you some great advice!" the Maynard Fire Department posted on its share.
The Fairbank plea to land owners: "Do not burn your grassy areas for some time! Please, it is not necessary and if it get's out of control, we have to respond, exposing our responders (essential employees) to the COVID-19 virus.
"You may think your fire is controlled, but years of experience shows us no matter how well you think know fire, fire knows fire much better and will go beyond your means to control it!
"When our members are put at risk because of a burning waterways and ditches, they are put in a potential situation where they can become infected, and therefore unavailable to answer emergency calls for help. Do your part. Please cease from open burning."
The Iowa Department of Public Health is advising emergency medical responders to take extra care these days.
"Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers should use universal precautions on every call," says guidance issued March 23 for fire and EMS responders. "The COVID-19 outbreak serves as a clear reminder that provider safety is paramount on every call.
"Initial assessment of every patient with respiratory illness should begin from a distance of at least 6 feet from the patient, if possible. Patient contact should be minimized to the extent possible until a surgical type facemask is on the patient. EMS providers should follow standard procedures and use appropriate personal protection for evaluating a patient with a potential respiratory infection."
The guidance also includes instructions for cleaning up after calls.