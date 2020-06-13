FAIRBANK — The Aquatic Center will open on June 18.
“We are opening next Thursday!” Pool Board President Jason Kayser confirmed on Friday, in keeping with discussion at Monday’s Fairbank City Council meeting.
Patrons will need to submit to temperature checks and sign a waiver, and the pool will operate at half occupancy. Increased hygiene and sanitation measures will include offering hand sanitizer, masks and having one employee assigned to continual sanitation. There will not be common deck chairs, although patrons may bring their own. The slide, other water features and common drinking fountains will be closed.
Hours would tentatively be the same, with the addition of a family hour for households from 6-7 p.m.
The confirmation that June 18 would be the day followed Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announcing that swimming pools could reopen as long as they take precautions as of 8 a.m. Friday.
The Oelwein City Council voted earlier this spring not to reopen its pool this season, but Oelwein residents will be allowed to use the Fairbank pool — some rural Oelwein residents attend the Wapsie Valley schools as discussed at a recent Fairbank meeting. So will residents of Jesup, Dunkerton, Oran, Readlyn and Denver.
The governor’s latest proclamation still encourages all vulnerable Iowans, in all counties, to continue to limit their activities outside of the home.
Other establishments that like swimming pools were previously ordered to be closed statewide and then remain closed only in certain counties on April 27 — and the extended closures April 27 included Fayette, Bremer, Black Hawk, Allamakee and Dubuque in Northeast Iowa — may now also reopen.
Those include a museum, library, indoor playground or children’s play center, bingo hall, bowling alley, pool hall, arcade, amusement park, campground, tanning facility, massage therapy establishment, tattoo establishment.
In an exception to the indoor play areas reopening part, any play area or playground in a common area of a mall must remain closed.
The proclamation is at governor.iowa.gov/newsroom.