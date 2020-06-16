FAIRBANK — The City Council approved by a 4-0 vote on June 8 reopening cleaned park bathrooms and playground equipment “which will be cleaned as public works can but they still assume risk if they’re used,” City Attorney Heather Prendergast said.
Drinking fountains will remain closed.
There are two city restrooms, one at Island Park and one at the ballfields. The third is a portable at West Bentley Park.
“I personally would suggest that we do not allow use of the drinking fountains,” Public Works Director Dave Ryan said. “It would be impossible to sanitize and clean, people putting their lips all over them.”
•No little league will be offered this year, the council heard, as neither the boys nor girls group had enough participants sign up to fill a team of nine or 10 people.
