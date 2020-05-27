FAIRBANK — The City Council wants more information before deciding whether to reopen the Fairbank Aquatic Center for the summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following an Aquatic Center Board meeting concurrent to Monday’s council meeting, Board President Jason Kayser told the council he would send an email weighing the options.
“The first step’s going to be guards,” Kayser said. “If we have guards, the next step is sanitation. Third step is personal space. It can’t be the babysitting clinic this year where they’re dropping off 4-6 year olds, parents will have to be there to monitor distancing.”
Considerations Kayser noted earlier:
The governor had said pools could reopen for lap swim and lessons, and then she said Tuesday recreational facilities could reopen at 50% occupancy but did not mention pools.
Kayser said the pool has up to 5,700 square feet of water space, so with 50 square feet a person, “that’s 500 people, we don’t ever have that … Even at max capacity, 500-600 people, what if we have to stop our own citizens from coming in?”
He agreed with a council member that bathrooms would have to be disinfected frequently.
“The Oelwein (swimming pool) is closed,” Kayser said. “They’re not going to open.”
Mayor Mike Harter asked for a report at the next council meeting.
City staff said they are completing grouting and installing a new heater-boiler before the facility could even potentially open for the season.