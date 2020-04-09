Greetings, children of God! My name is Rev. Marilyn Sargent, pastor at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, and I welcome you to “Faith Chat” (not to be confused with “Church Chat” for all you SNL fans from the late 80s).
Although there is much to be written about during this Holy Week as well as the pandemic that is threatening God’s world, I want to briefly introduce myself. Growing up in what was then small-town Urbandale, I was able to experience the community closeness feeling I now enjoy again in Tripoli and surrounding towns. Ministry is a second career for me. A lifelong member of the United Church of Christ, my faith has always been a key part of my life story but it wasn’t until I was in my late 40s that I felt God’s strong nudge to attend seminary. After seminary in Maine, I returned to Iowa to begin my search for a church to serve. Faith UCC reviewed my profile, I reviewed theirs, and here we are – continuing to live into the covenant we made with each other 12 years ago!
My still rockin’ it 96-year-old mother continues to live in Urbandale. My daughter, her husband, and my 8 and 4-year old granddaughters live in the Cedar Rapids area. Like many of you, I am grateful during these distancing days that we can remain connected via FaceTime.
As you read this, we are now deep into Holy Week. Yet a Holy Week we could not have imagined as we walked this journey a year ago. We now speak words like “shelter in place.” Or “social distancing” when we find ourselves near others. I’ve joined my clergy sisters and brothers in attempting to learn how best to connect with members through not only notes and phone calls but also live feeds on social media.
While we are searching for toilet paper or sanitizer or any of those items that make us feel we are keeping ourselves clean and the germs at bay, there are thousands of healthcare workers, firefighters, EMTs, janitors, technicians, and other frontline workers who are fighting fervently to keep us from this virus that has spread to more than 200 countries. Teachers are finding new ways to communicate with their students. Postal workers and delivery drivers and grocery store clerks are continuing to keep our lives a bit normal, even while risking theirs.
These are unparalleled times for us. Nothing looks the same. Nothing sounds the same. Nothing feels the same. Except…
Except God. Our God who proclaims, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5) is the same today as yesterday and will be the same tomorrow. Our God continues to wrap those Divine Arms around us and promise to be with us through all our times – including these very unsettling days that are turning into weeks and beyond.
Holy Week 2020 will not find us gathering in the sanctuary. There will be no Sunrise Service filled with joyous shouts of “Alleluia!” No yummy Easter Breakfast in Fellowship Hall. No mid-morning Easter service with many decked out in their new spring wardrobe, eager to celebrate the resurrection! No young ones clutching new stuffed ducks and bunnies and Easter egg treasures. But, my friends, you and I both know that Easter is so much more than traditions.
Easter is about Jesus, our grace-filled gift from God. The love born in a stable, transfigured on a mount, crucified on a hill and resurrected in our hearts each time we lift up his name in praise and prayer. The church building may be empty on Easter morning, but remember – so is the tomb!
For now we are separate but when we gather together again – no matter when that is – we will praise God’s name for the Holy Presence that will have brought us to the other side of this pandemic and celebrate the Risen Christ. Together. As one.
Alleluia and Amen.