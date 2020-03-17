Fareway grocery stores across Iowa are initiating new hours and precautionary measures in efforts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fareway Stores Corporate Outreach and Communications Manager Emily Toribio reported Tuesday afternoon that their stores have already activated internal protocols, which include increased sanitation measures, store-cleaning frequency, and the availability of hand sanitizer and wipes, among other measures.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, new hours at all Fareway stores and meat markets will be Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning, sanitation, and restocking of inventory.
Also, as part of the new hours, the first hour of business from 8-9 a.m. is being reserved for customers age 65 and older, expecting mothers, persons living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that may increase susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.
“We appreciate the advance cooperation from our customers in respecting the hour reserved for those that are at higher risk,” Toribio wrote. “At Fareway, the safety and health of our customers and employees is of utmost importance.”
Toribio said Fareway continues to work closely with state, local, and healthcare partners on mitigation, and are following appropriate recommendations from these organizations.
In a similar move, the Dollar General stores are also closing their stores an hour early each day to allow employees time to re-stock shelves to keep up with product demands,
They are also dedicating their first hour of business each day to serving senior citizens and persons with compromised conditions.