The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has everyone going through uncharted waters from how to handle school closures and studies, to working from home, to getting the services that are still needed. Among those services still needed is the ability to get groceries and essential household items.
The general citizenry is urged to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and not go out in public places unless necessary. That is when people start looking into their refrigerators, freezers and pantries, and the need to replenish supplies becomes more important.
On Monday, Dollar General announced the chain would dedicate the first hour of the shopping day to senior shoppers. On Tuesday, Fareway announced a similar plan. From 8-9 a.m. the grocery chain would be open to those 65 and older, expecting mothers, and persons at higher risk to serious illness. Then from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the store is open to the general public, closing two hours earlier than their normal 9 p.m. closing time.
The new operating policy went into effect Wednesday, March 18, and will continue until further notice. Thursday morning, several cars were already in the parking lot at 7:45 a.m. and within the next
20-30 minutes the parking lot and store filled up with senior citizens.
Patient Fareway employees continued restocking efforts while shoppers filled their carts.
“This is a wonderful thing Fareway is doing for older customers,” said Shirley Phillips, as she and husband John picked up a few items. Holding up a bag of potato chips, she confessed they needed some snacks, too.
Nancy Baker was on a shopping mission for friends who had just returned from a trip out of the country and were self-quarantined for safety. She said it is difficult not to go into panic mode over the threat of COVID-19 spreading rapidly and added everyone has the common goal of staying home and staying healthy.
Fareway store manager Tom Loew was helping bag and carry groceries for the steady stream of shoppers. It was similar to the pre-Thanksgiving sales, but with undeniable gravity for the serious nature in the numbers.
“We’ll do what we have to and get through this,” Shirley said, as they headed for the check out.