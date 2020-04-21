Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE). The donation provided for $1,000 or more in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
ICCE distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce received the maximum amount allotted of $2,000 in gift cards, which will be distributed to local small businesses and their employees. The WCC is asking their members to complete this short application (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PWNZB7Y) to help determine distribution of the gift cards.
“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”
“We at the Chamber are so grateful to have Fareway in Waverly, now more than ever. Store Manager John Pentecost and his staff have been working tirelessly to ensure our community members are supplied with food and essentials through this crisis,” said WCC Executive Director, Travis Toliver. “Fareway has been a valued member of the Waverly Chamber for years, and it’s great to see that the company realizes the invaluable impact our small businesses and their employees have on our communities.
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities”.
Follow the movement on Facebook with #FarewayShopsLocal. You can also follow the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the local Waverly Fareway on Facebook.