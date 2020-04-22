INDEPENDENCE – Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a $200,000 donation to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE). The donation provided for $1,000 or more in gift cards to ICCE chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
ICCE distributed the Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. Independence Area Chamber of Commerce received $1,250 in gift cards, which were distributed to local small businesses and their employees.
“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and [know] how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”
“While all of our businesses are important, small businesses are the heart of our communities,” said Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nikki Barth. “The fact that Fareway recognizes the difficulty our small businesses are facing and is offering this assistance reaffirms that together we are #iowastrong. We are honored and excited to be working with Fareway to be the bridge between their generosity and our members.”
“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said ICCE Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”
Follow the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook @indeecommerce and Instagram @indeechamber
